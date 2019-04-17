Lawmakers To Probe Insurance Companies' Handling Of Crumbling Foundation Claims

A group of Connecticut lawmakers wants the state to investigate insurance companies in connection with thousands of crumbling home foundations.

Thousands of homes in Connecticut are damaged by pyrrhotite, a mineral that some quarries mix in with concrete.

A bipartisan legislative caucus called for an investigation this week into whether insurance companies unfairly changed homeowners’ policies so they could reject their claims.

“We believe there could have been some sort of actions in the background, collusion conceivably, calculation in changing policy language. We wanna get to the truth of the matter,” said Representative Tom Delnicki, a Republican from South Windsor.

The state told private insurers last week not to change or cancel the policies of homeowners with crumbling foundations.

Hundreds of homeowners have applied for relief through a state-run insurance company. Delnicki says he wants private insurers to contribute to the state payment fund.

“We really want to see the victims of the crumbling foundations that literally paid insurance premiums for years and years and years, and then were told they didn’t have coverage for it, to be made whole in some fashion.”

Some estimates put the number of homes with crumbling foundations as high as 35,000. That could put the total cost in the billions.