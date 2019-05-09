Laurence Chapman's Unique Music For An Unusual Journey In 'Heaven's Vault'

By 18 minutes ago

Aliya and Six on the Crater Rim
Credit inklestudios.com

Solving the mystery of a missing scholar and decrypting an ancient language are just two threads of the complex, open-world game,  Heaven's Vault, created by Inkle Studios.

Laurence Chapman composed  a gorgeous chamber music soundtrack for the game, in which archeologist Aliya and her robot companion, Six, travel to the distant moons in Aliya's home nebula in search of her missing colleague. Aliya is chosen for the mission because she's been studying an ancient language, and  decoding the inscriptions that appear throughout the environment helps unravel the mystery.

As Laurence told me, his first idea was that  a spacey/synth sound would best suit the game,  but as the game grew, he realized that the  solitary nature of the gameplay needed a more intimate sound.

Laurence recruited the Leos Strings, which he'd worked with before, and he joined them at the piano. He also added subtle synth pads to as a reminder that Heaven's Vault is a science fiction game.

Writing the music for Heaven's Vault was a terrific experience, Laurence says, because Inkle gave him lots of freedom with the style of the music, and lots of time to get the sound exactly right, and he's eager for his next game project!

Episode tracklist:

All tracks by Laurence Chapman, performed by Leos Strings and Laurence Chapman, piano

Heaven's Vault: Before the Fall; The Desperate Ways; An Ancient Language; The Age of Sail; The Nebula; The Children of Elboreth; A King Had Three Daughters; Fantasia on 'One Good Moon'; Heaven's Vault

Follow Laurence on Twitter

Follow Kate on Twitter

Subscribe to Music Respawn in Apple Podcasts and Spotify!

Thanks to Dick Roberts for production assistance, and Emily Morganti, PR

Tags: 
Music Respawn
Respawn
Kate Remington
Heaven's Vault
Laurence Chapman
Inkle Studios
Video Game Music
interview

Related Content

Elitsa Alexandrova Creates A Perfect Mix Of Music And Sound For Assassin's Creed

By May 2, 2019
ubisoft.com

As the in-house composer and sound designer at Ubisoft Sofia, Elitsa Alexandrova had a dual challenge of getting the sound design and music exactly right for two recent Assassin's Creed games: Origins: Curse of the Pharaohs and Rogue.

I caught up with her after her session at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, in which she explained how her music gives a sense of time and place to the settings of both games: ancient Egypt and 18th century France.

Ryan Ike Weaves An American Tapestry In Songs

By Mar 15, 2018

Where the Water Tastes Like Wine is described by its creators, Dim Bulb Studios, as "a bleak American folk tale." After losing a bet with a mysterious character (voiced by Sting), you criss cross the country in search of stories, which become a currency you trade with the interesting characters you meet on your travels. Composer Ryan Ike told me that the Depression-era setting, and the chance to create a soundtrack that's a patchwork of iconic American music was too good to pass up!

Philip Sheppard's Cello Gives Kara A Voice In 'Detroit: Become Human'

By Jun 6, 2018
quanticdream.com

Composer and cellist Philip Sheppard imagined his first video game score, for Detroit: Become Human, would primarily use synths and have a techno feel to reflect the android, Kara, whose music he'd be writing. Instead, as he told me, he found actress Valerie Curry's performance of Kara's character so compelling that he wrote his most organic score ever.