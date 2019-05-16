The Latest On The Vaccine Wars

More than 100 schools in Connecticut fall below the 95% measles vaccination rate recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. High vaccination rates protect vaccinated and unvaccinated children. Yet there are parents protesting in Hartford to prevent their kids from inoculations against measles, flu, and in some cases, any illness. What’s being done about it? Our guests:
- Mick Bolduc, epidemiologist and vaccine coordinator, Connecticut Immunization Program
- Jack Hennessy, deputy speaker, Connecticut state representative, D-Bridgeport
- Melody Butler, RN, founding executive director/president, Nurses Who Vaccinate
- Anthony Santella, DrPH, MPH, associate professor of health professions, Hofstra University
- Lauren Allison, MD, pediatrician, Willows Pediatric Group