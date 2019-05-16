The Latest On The Vaccine Wars

More than 100 schools in Connecticut fall below the 95% measles vaccination rate recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. High vaccination rates protect vaccinated and unvaccinated children. Yet there are parents protesting in Hartford to prevent their kids from inoculations against measles, flu, and in some cases, any illness. What’s being done about it? Our guests:

