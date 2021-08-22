Latest Henri-Related Transit Info For New York And Connecticut

Here is the latest transit information as of 11:00 am on Sunday:

Metro North's New Haven Line is suspended between Grand Central Terminal and New Haven.

There is no service on Metro North's Harlem Line's Wassaic Branch.

Metro North's Hudson and Harlem line are running every two hours.

The Long Island Railroad's Montauk Branch is suspended east of Patchogue

The Long Island Railroad's Greenport Branch is suspended east of Ronkonkoma

The New York City Subway system is running normally.

JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark Airports are open, but with many cancellations. Call your airline for details before heading out.

In Connecticut, all public transit systems statewide, including trains, buses, and ferries, are planning to suspend operations. These suspensions will likely last through at least Monday morning.