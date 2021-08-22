Latest Henri-Related Transit Info For New York And Connecticut

Here is the latest transit information as of 11:00 am on Sunday:
- Metro North's New Haven Line is suspended between Grand Central Terminal and New Haven.
- There is no service on Metro North's Harlem Line's Wassaic Branch.
- Metro North's Hudson and Harlem line are running every two hours.
- The Long Island Railroad's Montauk Branch is suspended east of Patchogue
- The Long Island Railroad's Greenport Branch is suspended east of Ronkonkoma
- The New York City Subway system is running normally.
- JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark Airports are open, but with many cancellations. Call your airline for details before heading out.
- In Connecticut, all public transit systems statewide, including trains, buses, and ferries, are planning to suspend operations. These suspensions will likely last through at least Monday morning.