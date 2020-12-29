The Latest On The COVID-19 Outbreak In Conn. And N.Y.

The 7-day COVID-19 positive test rate is 6.70% on Long Island. The rest of New York is 5.90%. However, the state’s daily positive test rate jumped to 8.33 % on Sunday. It jumped to 9.1 percent in Suffolk County, and 7.3% in Nassau.







New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an Executive Order that will impose fines of up to $1,000,000 on health care providers who fraudulently obtain or distribute the COVID vaccine. They could also lose their medical licenses





In Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont said the positivity rate over the four day weekend was just over 6%





A fourth member of Lamont’s staff has tested positive for COVID-19. The staffer had brief contact with the Governor on Wednesday, but was socially distant and wearing a mask. Lamont will NOT self-quarantine.