Larson Bill Promises 'Medicare For All' Within Private Insurance System

U.S. Representative John Larson from Connecticut says he has a proposal that would make “Medicare For All” possible without getting rid of private insurance. He says it’s contained in his Social Security reform bill.

Larson, a Democrat who chairs the Social Security Subcommittee of the House Ways and Means Committee, says his bill would allow people to register for Medicare from the age of 27. That’s after children transition from their parent’s health insurance plans at 26 under current law.

“Having been an insurance agent, I believe ultimately this is where insurance companies are headed also. They are going to want to do what they do for Medicare. Provide the supplement. Do the wraparound. Why? It’s more profitable.”

Larson spoke at a senior center in Manchester. He told the seniors that his Social Security 2100 Act seeks to enhance social security benefits so that no one who has worked their whole life retires into poverty.