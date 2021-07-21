Lamont Vetoed A Prison Confinement Bill. Democrats Don't Think They Have The Votes To Override.

Democratic leaders of the Connecticut House of Representatives said they do not have the votes to try and override a veto of a bill limiting how confinement is used in prisons. Democrats say they still need 14 Republicans to support the override.

Prison reform advocates argue an executive order Governor Ned Lamont signed addressing the issue falls short of what is needed.

Lamont said he vetoed the bill because it put the safety of incarcerated persons and corrections officers at risk by imposing dangerous limits on use of restraints.

Lawmakers are expected to hold a veto session on Monday to consider whether to override Lamont’s veto.