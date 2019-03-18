Lamont, Van Jones Push Criminal Justice Reform Legislation

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and CNN political commentator Van Jones came together to support legislation on Monday to make it easier for former prisoners to reintegrate into society.

Lamont says he became an advocate for reform after visiting a prisoner re-entry program called TRUE at a Cheshire correctional facility. The program provides mentors to young prisoners.

“We have a number of employers that I am working closely with getting them earlier involved in programs like TRUE at the Cheshire prison, giving these young people a sense of what jobs are available to them. So that they are not just walking out with 20 bucks in their pocket and left on the street corner. They are walking out with a second chance and real opportunity.”

CNN’s Van Jones is also the CEO of a national group called REFORM. He says their focus is probation and parole.

”We have millions of people in this country coming back from prison. They are trying to have the comeback story. And we should be the helpers of the heroes of those stories by making sure the door is open to them and don’t close.”

Legislation is under consideration in the General Assembly to prevent residents with criminal records from housing, employment, education and credit discrimination. Another bill would hold prosecutors accountable by making the records of all criminal cases taken or turned down available to the public.