Lamont: Vaccinations On Schedule, Despite Storm

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced the state’s COVID-19 vaccination schedule was not disrupted by Wednesday night’s snowstorm, so vaccination should begin at some of the state’s nursing homes on Friday.

Lamont said Connecticut had received all the shipments of the Pfizer vaccine it had expected this week in the two days before the storm.

He says hospital staff, as well as nursing home staff and residents, are on schedule to be vaccinated this week.

“I don’t think there should be any delays," Lamont said. "If there were a couple of nurses and doctors that were slow getting into the hospitals, they are getting vaccinated as we speak.”

About 1,900 doses of the vaccine are to be administered this week, according to Lamont.

He said the state expects to receive a little less than the 20,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine it had been promised. However, the state expects to get more than 20,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, once that vaccine receives FDA emergency authorization.