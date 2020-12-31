Lamont Urges Restrained New Year's Celebrations

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont urged state residents to keep New Year’s celebrations low key this year. He said he’d like to prevent a spike in COVID-19 infections.

Lamont said Connecticut’s COVID positivity rate has been below six percent for the past couple of weeks, while neighboring states like New York, Rhode Island and Massachusetts have had some spikes. He said that's why it's important for Connecticut residents to keep New Year’s Eve celebrations low key.



“I know New Year’s Eve is a time for great merriment. Unfortunately the restaurants, bars aren’t open, restaurants closing at 10 o’clock. Stay close to home. We are doing relatively well because we are keeping our guard up.”



Under state law all bars are closed and restaurants are required to close by 10 p.m. They can only stay open after 10 for take-out orders.