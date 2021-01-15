Lamont Taps 11 Police Watchdogs For State Council

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has announced new members of a state board that now has the power to revoke police credentials, in addition to training and overseeing officers.

The Police Standards and Training Council, or POST, can take action against an officer for excessive use of force or conduct unbecoming. The change came after a police accountability law passed last summer amid global racial justice protests.

“I am confident they will continue important and complementary work of equipping officer for success, ensuring individual and community safety, and anding shystemic discrimination in our criminal justice system,” Lamont said in a statement on Thursday.

Lamont thanked the outgoing members and announced eleven appointments, which include disability advocates, mental health professionals, criminal justice reformers, and retired Major Leage Baseball player, Douglas Glanville.

Glanville became a public advocate for racial and economic equity after he was racially profiled by West Hartford police while shoveling his own driveway. He has been a member of POST since 2016.

The Connecticut legislature will make additional appointments to the council, for a total of 19 members.