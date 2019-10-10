Lamont Talks Up Advanced Manufacturing In Farmington

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont says his administration is focused on promoting energy efficiency to keep companies in the state and make them profitable.

New England Airfoil Products, a Connecticut-based subsidiary of an Italian firm called Pietro Rosa, manufactures gas turbine products and is a major supplier to Pratt and Whitney. The company has recently expanded its operations in Farmington and added hundreds of new jobs.

Lamont visited the company to highlight its partnership with the state’s largest utility, Eversource.

He says these partnerships increase energy efficiency and reduce manufacturing costs.

“Part of advanced manufacturing is not just producing things less expensively. It’s also how the operating costs can be less expensive going forward.”

Lamont says a more efficient and less wasteful manufacturing process will also result in a healthier environment for everyone in the state.