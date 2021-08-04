Lamont Reaches Remote Work Deal With State Worker Unions

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has announced a new teleworking deal with state employee unions. That’s after they had challenged Lamont’s call for workers to return to the office on July 1.

The deal with the State Employees Bargaining Agent Coalition applies to employees who worked remotely when the state shut down in March 2020.

Lamont said it’s the result of amicable discussions with union leaders — after unions took the issue to court.

“We are all on the same page. We want to keep people safe. We want to keep state employees safe. And we want to keep those that they are in contact with. And there was broad agreement on that. I think the conversations were very positive,” Lamont said.

The deal includes provision that would give remote workers until October 2 to return to the office. Those with serious COVID-related medical conditions or who are taking care of family members with such conditions would be given until the end of the year.