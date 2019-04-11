Lamont Pushes For Vote On Highway Tolls

Governor Ned Lamont continues to push back on opposition to his proposal for highway tolls. He said Wednesday he’s committed to getting Connecticut lawmakers to vote on tolls this year.

Lamont said he’s working with Democratic lawmakers to consolidate three toll authorization bills that have made it through the Transportation Committee.

“We’ve got some preliminary ideas out there, say, 4.4 cents a mile, gantries maybe every six to seven miles. That’s all subject to negotiation. I need people to sit down with me as we go forward with this.”

He said the bill will also ensure that 40 percent of the tolls will be paid by out-of-state drivers.

Senate Republican Minority Leader Len Fasano is skeptical that the Democrats have the votes to pass the legislation.

“I don’t know what will happen, but as it stands right now I think it’s dubious.”

Republicans have an alternative plan that requires the state to borrow money to fund transportation infrastructure. Lamont and the Democrats have dismissed it, though the governor says he’s open to other ideas.