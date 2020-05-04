Lamont To Provide Update On School Reopening

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year. In Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont is expected to make a decision about the state’s schools this week.

Lamont said last week he thought it would be a long haul to open schools before June.

Nancy Sarra is superintendent of New Britain public schools, one of the largest school districts in the state.

“I think all of us are lying awake at night trying to figure out what is the best solution, for the state in general, and specifically for our kids and their families. I don’t think it’s an easy answer. I do believe they’ll leave some of this to the local, not whether or not we open, but how we open.”

The Connecticut Education Association called for a cautious approach. President Jeff Leake said in an editorial that safety measures, like social distancing and daily disinfections, would have to be put into place first. He likened a quick reopening to playing Russian Roulette with residents’ lives.

