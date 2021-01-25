Lamont: 'No Interest' In Raising Taxes During Pandemic

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said he has “no interest” in raising taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lamont said he also doesn’t foresee slashing funding for social services in his proposed two-year state budget due February 10.

He said Connecticut has $3 billion in its budget reserve fund. State officials had thought that fund would have to be tapped to cover massive projected deficits.

But recent budget projections indicate there could instead be a small surplus when the current fiscal year ends on June 30.