Lamont Eases Restrictions For Private Indoor And Outdoor Events

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has eased restrictions on the number of people allowed to participate in indoor and outdoor private events beginning on March 19.

Lamont said COVID-19 infections are trending down and vaccination numbers are on the increase. That’s why he’s ordered an easing of restrictions on private events next month.

“Event planners tell us you need time to plan so that’s why we are giving you a month to plan this. I know you want some guarantee that we can have a big wedding in July. I can’t give you any guarantees. But right now the trends are good,” Lamont said.

Lamont’s order would increase from 25 to 100 the number of people allowed for indoor private events with a maximum room capacity of 50%. And for outdoor events the number would increase from 50 to 200.

The Connecticut Restaurant Association said the new timetable will help give confidence to customers and guests who need to plan for their special events.