Lamont Disagrees With Demand For Online School In New Haven

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said he disagrees with the New Haven School Board’s recommendation to run online-only classes this fall.

Lamont said the state worked hard to wear masks, practice social distancing and keep the infection rate low.

"I don’t know what the world’s going to look like in a month or two," Lamont said. "I know how it changed dramatically in the last month or two. So I’m inclined to say let’s let the kids into the classroom now just so they have that in person education, as long as we can do it safely."

Still, Lamont said he ultimately left the decision to re-open schools up to local superintendents.

A state survey said more than 70 percent of teachers expected to return to school in the fall. The state’s leading teacher organization released its own survey showing nearly half of teachers wanted online only instruction.