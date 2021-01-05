Lamont: In Connecticut, You Need An Appointment For A Vaccine

Governor Ned Lamont said COVID-19 vaccinations in Connecticut are by appointment only. The governor’s vaccination allocation advisory committee meets on Tuesday to finalize recommendations for phase 1-B of the vaccine rollout.

Lamont said he wants to prevent people waiting on long lines to be vaccinated, like they’ve had to do in Florida.

“We are going to do this online, and if you don’t have online, make a phone reservation. Make sure the right people are getting the vaccine at the time that they’ve scheduled. And I think that would hopefully make sure that we get the best group of people getting the vaccine on a timely basis.”

Lamont said all frontline hospital staff, nursing home residents and employees, wishing to be vaccinated, would have received their shots by the end of the week.

By next week, vaccinations would be opened up to first responders, essential workers and others in phase 1-B of the rollout. The vaccinations would mostly be done at pharmacies and federally funded community health centers.