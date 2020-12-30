Lamont: Connecticut Vaccinations On Track

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine will have been given to all nursing home residents and staff, who wish to be vaccinated, by the end of next week.







He said that would mean that Connecticut would have a higher percentage of people vaccinated than any other Northeastern state.



“Even more importantly, everyone in phase 1A which is hospitals, frontline healthcare providers and the nursing homes have their first and second vaccine over the course of the next month or so. So despite some of the national media we are on pretty good track right now.”



U.S. officials have said that the roll out of the vaccines across the nation has been slower than they had expected.



14 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been sent out across the country but only 2.1 million people received their first doses by Monday.