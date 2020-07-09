Lamont: Connecticut Schools Still On Track For Fall Reopening

Governor Ned Lamont says Connecticut is still on track to have public schools reopen for classroom learning by September, even though he put the reopening of the state on pause.

Lamont says reopening bars and allowing large gatherings in Connecticut is very different from having students and educators return to the classroom.

“If you talk to governors in places like Florida and Arizona, they say we made a big mistake opening, for example, bars too early. That does not inform schools. I think in schools we have a much better opportunity to do it with strict discipline and social distancing.”

Lamont says the state’s low COVID-19 infection rate makes it possible to have students back in the classroom safely.

“If you are in Miami, you're in San Antonio, you're in Phoenix, those places have very high infection rates. In this state I think we are in a position and I think our track record shows that we can do this safely, as long as we do it with you.”

He says the state would make provisions to accommodate students whose parents don't feel comfortable sending them back to school in the fall.

He was answering questions about Connecticut’s back to school plan on a webinar with state health and education officials.