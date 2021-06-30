Lamont: Connecticut Schools Mask Mandate Here To Stay Due To Delta Variant

The Fairfield Board of Education wants Connecticut to remove its mask mandate for schools and implement a remote learning program for the 2021 school year.

School officials and parents sent a letter to Governor Ned Lamont this week to end the mask mandate out of concern for their children’s social and emotional development, as well as their ability to learn.

Lamont said the mask mandate will stay in place to prevent the spread of the delta variant, a more contagious version of the coronavirus first observed in India and spreading rapidly around the globe.

Parents also want the state and district to support remote learning for families with members who have compromised immune systems.

Fairfield and other local school districts had said they will not offer remote learning next year.