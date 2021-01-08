Lamont: Conn. First To Get Vaccine To All Nursing Homes

Governor Ned Lamont says Connecticut is the first state in the country to have the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine available to all nursing home residents and staff, who wish to be inoculated.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont made the claim during a visit to LiveWell, a nursing home in Plantsville. It's the last to have a first round COVID19 vaccine clinic.

“The fact that by the end of today we are going to have first doses for all of our nursing homes is an important big deal,” Lamont said.

Lamont commended the management of the home for being able to get all 133 residents, who suffer from dementia, to take the vaccine. About 90 percent of staff also got their first shot.

At many of the state’s nursing homes only about half of staff have agreed to be vaccinated so far. That's prompted the state to launch a PR campaign to convince more nursing home workers to take the shots.