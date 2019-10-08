Lamont Calls For Workforce Development Summit

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont wants a summit with business leaders and educators from the state’s public and private colleges to come up with a workforce development plan. He spoke after meeting with students and faculty at the University of Bridgeport on Monday.

Lamont says Connecticut’s colleges and universities should train students in the skills that would make them attractive to the needs of employers.

“We are going to get together with some of our major employers, large and small, just so we can have a mind meld. So I hear what folks say, this is what we need. I need folks with an expertise in cybersecurity, laser welding, nursing, and the trades. And these are priorities for me, not just for the next two years but for the next five years.”

Lamont says the input is needed to help keep students in Connecticut after they graduate.

“Let’s make sure that businesses come here to the University of Bridgeport. Make sure they think about internship programs, the way they can recruit students during their junior year not just their senior year. Make it much more likely that they stay here.”

The governor says his workforce development summit should take place in the next few weeks.