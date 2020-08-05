Knights Of Columbus Founder Michael McGivney To Be Beatified In Hartford

By 33 minutes ago
  • Father Michael McGivney founded the Knights of Columbus in New Haven in 1882. Pope Francis recently confirmed a miracle attributed to McGivney’s intercession, which could lead the way to his sainthood.
    Father Michael McGivney founded the Knights of Columbus in New Haven in 1882. Pope Francis recently confirmed a miracle attributed to McGivney’s intercession, which could lead the way to his sainthood.
    Wikimedia Commons

The Connecticut priest who founded the Knights of Columbus will be beatified in Hartford in October.

 

 

Beatification is a step toward sainthood for Father Michael McGivney. McGivney grew up in Waterbury, Connecticut, and founded the group in 1882 while he was a priest in New Haven.

 

The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic men’s charity organization -- one of the largest in the world. It is also one of the largest insurers in the world. McGivney would be the first U.S. parish priest to be canonized.

 

The announcement came at the Knights of Columbus’s annual convention, held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The beatification is set for October 31 at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Hartford.

 

Tags: 
knights of columbus

Related Content

Father McGivney, Conn. Priest And Knights Of Columbus Founder, To Be Beatified

By May 28, 2020
Wikimedia Commons

The Connecticut priest who founded the Knights of Columbus is a step closer to sainthood. The Vatican has attributed a miracle to the intercession of Father Michael McGivney, clearing the path toward his beatification.

McGivney grew up in Waterbury, the son of Irish immigrants. His father worked in a local brass mill, and so did he, when he was just 13.