Kings Park Landfill Site To Be Tested For PFOS, PFOA

New York State environmental officials plan to investigate a former landfill in Kings Park, Long Island, to check for carcinogenic chemicals.

Investigators will sample soil and groundwater to check for the chemicals PFOS and PFOA.

If the site proves to be contaminated, it could be added to the state’s Superfund registry, which would delay any plans to sell the property.

An alternative to the Superfund Program is the state’s Brownfield Cleanup Program, which incentivizes property owners to remediate during redevelopment.

Developers have already bid on the site and clean-up of any potential contamination would involve pumping and treating groundwater, as well as constructing a barrier wall to prevent the chemicals from spreading.