Judge Sentences LI Child Sex Abuser To 5 Years, Victims Say It’s Not Enough

A former Suffolk County corrections officer was sentenced to five years in prison for child rape. The victims say that’s too short, and they criticized the judge who imposed it.

Robert Weis pleaded guilty last year to first-degree sodomy and sexual conduct against a child. He faced up to 25 years in prison.

One of the survivors called the judge a “coward.”

The judge says the sentence is “just, in light of all that happened.”

Weis has also been charged in South Carolina for sexual abuse of a child.