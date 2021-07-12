Judge Rules Yale Not Obligated To Rebate Tuition For Switching To Online Learning

A lawsuit filed by a Yale University student asking for partial reimbursement for online classes has been dismissed.

U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall ruled that Jonathan Michel did not show how online classes were inferior to in-person teaching.

Yale switched to online-only learning last year at the start of the pandemic and remained online for the rest of the semester. Students had the option to stay online for this school year.

Michel claimed Yale attempted to replace the irreplaceable on-campus life and education, without offering a rebate.

Hall wrote in her ruling the University’s regulation gives it the discretion to suspend operations in an emergency. She said online classes do not fall short of an adequate education.