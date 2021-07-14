Judge Allows Video Evidence To Be Used In Ex-NYPD Child Abuse Case

Suffolk County prosecutors will be able to use video evidence from a Ring camera against an ex-NYPD officer, who is charged in the death of his son.

Eight-year-old Thomas Valva was found dead of hypothermia after Michael Valva and Angela Pollina allegedly forced the boy to sleep in their unheated garage in January. Prosecutors have said the video evidence proves the boy was being abused by his parents.

Defense attorneys for father Michael Valva and his former fiance claimed the evidence was collected without a search warrant.

Valva and Pollina are pleading not guilty.