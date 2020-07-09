Jon Everist Scores A Battle For Humanity In 'Disintegration'

By 2 hours ago

Disintegration screenshot
Credit V1 Interactive / disintegrationgame.com

Disintegration, created by V1 Interactive and Private Division, is set 150 years into the future when much of humanity has been persuaded to upload their personalities and what makes them unique to cloud storage to reduce the stress on Earth's resources. An evil entity, the Rayonne, has taken control of the cloud, but a small band of rebels aims to take the Rayonne down and reboot humanity.

Jon Everist told me he had an amazingly fun experience incorporating big themes of technology, humanity and rebellion into his soundtrack. 

The rebels are led by reluctant hero Romer Sholes, whose character also provided a lot of inspiration for Jon to give his a unique musical identity.

Jon made the most of the music budget he had, and worked with the renowned Budapest Scoring Orchestra and orchestrator Brendon Williams.

The soundtrack is available on Jon's Bandcamp page.

Episode tracklist:

All tracks composed by Jon Everist, with orchestrator Brendon Williams, performed by the Budapest Scoring Orchestra, with additional soloists.

Disintegration: The Long Game; Windlass; Main Theme; Black Shuck's Theme; Romer's Theme; Scrap Hunting; Cold Comfort; Costa Nueva; Old Meg (Humanity Theme)

Follow Jon on Twitter

Follow Kate on Twitter

Subscribe to Music Respawn on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!

Thanks to Dick Roberts for production assistance and Greg O'Connor-Read, Top Dollar PR

Tags: 
Music Respawn
Kate Remington
Jon Everist
Disintegration
V1 Interactive
Private Division
Video Game Music
interview

Related Content

Jon Everist's Score Creates Empathy In 'BattleTech's' Timeless Story

By Jul 5, 2018

Jon Everist says the obvious choice for his soundtrack for BattleTech would have been pounding synths and walls of guitars, but since the game's story is so well written by the team at the studio Harebrained Schemes, it allowed Jon to really bring out the emotions of the characters

Edward Patrick White Balances 'Gears' Legacy Music And Creates Something New For 'Tactics'

By Jun 24, 2020
splashdamage.com

Gears Tactics is set twelve years before the original and now iconic Gears of War. Cities on the planet Sera are begininning to fall prey to a terrible threat emerging from underground, and it falls to reluctant hero Gabe Diaz to command his squad to defeat the Locust Hoarde. Tactics composer Edward Patrick White says his memories of playing the first Gears game, in a nearly-empty flat save for his Xbox and a kitten, infused his soundtrack.

Wilbert Roget Reconnects With His Teenage Self In His Soundtrack For 'Mortal Kombat 11'

By Jul 19, 2019
Warner Brothers Interactive Entertainment

Mortal Kombat was the first game series that Wilbert Roget remembers totally falling in love with. The characters and the story were so much more real than those of many other games at the time. As he told me, he was thrilled to have the opportunity to write the soundtrack for the newest iteration, Mortal Kombat 11