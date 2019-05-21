A "Join The Conversation" Event

BREN SMITH
Restorative Ocean Farmer
Featured on 60 Minutes and in The New Yorker
Bren Smith is on the vanguard of a major change in how we eat.
A former fisherman, Bren now farms seaweed, oysters, mussels, clams, and scallops. He started GreenWave, Long Island Sound’s first vertical ocean farm, to help others begin their own ocean farms and to advocate for a new approach to the American diet.
Join us for a fascinating discussion with Bren about his new book, Eat Like A Fish: My Adventures As A Fisherman Turned Restorative Ocean Farmer. Copies of the book will be available for purchase. And come with your questions for the audience Q & A!
On Long Island
Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 7 p.m.
Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center
20 Terry St.
Patchogue, NY 11772
Tickets and additional information
In Connecticut
Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 7 p.m.
WSHU Public Radio Broadcast Center
Sacred Heart University
5151 Park Ave.
Tickets and additonal information