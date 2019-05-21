Join The Conversation: Bren Smith

BREN SMITH

Restorative Ocean Farmer

Featured on 60 Minutes and in The New Yorker

Bren Smith is on the vanguard of a major change in how we eat.

A former fisherman, Bren now farms seaweed, oysters, mussels, clams, and scallops. He started GreenWave, Long Island Sound’s first vertical ocean farm, to help others begin their own ocean farms and to advocate for a new approach to the American diet.

Join us for a fascinating discussion with Bren about his new book, Eat Like A Fish: My Adventures As A Fisherman Turned Restorative Ocean Farmer. Copies of the book will be available for purchase. And come with your questions for the audience Q & A!

On Long Island

Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 7 p.m.

Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center

20 Terry St.

Patchogue, NY 11772

Tickets and additional information

In Connecticut

Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 7 p.m.

WSHU Public Radio Broadcast Center

Sacred Heart University

5151 Park Ave.

Tickets and additonal information