'It Was A Little Scary': State of Emergency Declared In Connecticut

Storms connected to Tropical Storm Isaias brought down trees and power lines across Connecticut -- including along the shoreline in Fairfield County -- as Gov. Ned Lamont declared a state of emergency.

A tree brought down power lines and closed a road next to Bridgeport, Connecticut, resident Mary Anna Hofmiller’s house.

"Yeah, I heard the tree come down and looked out and saw all that over there," Hofmiller says. "It was a little scary, ’cause I was keeping eyes on the trees in my own back yard."

As of mid-day there were over 700,000 customers without power, and Lamont declared a state of emergency Wednesday after viewing storm damage in parts of Connecticut.

Lamont said his action will allow the state to take certain steps to help facilitate repairs.

He added that utility crews from Vermont and New Hampshire are coming down to help because damage was not as extensive in northern New England.





On Bennett Street in Bridgeport’s Black Rock neighborhood, a fallen tree brought down power lines and closed the road. More fallen branches and limbs strew the sides of the Post Road in neighboring Fairfield.

Shoreline towns in Fairfield County -- like Fairfield and Westport -- were especially hard hit. Tens of thousands of residents lost power in Fairfield County -- including more than 90 percent of people in Westport.

Fairfield’s fire department said they were working on more than 400 storm-related incidents Tuesday night -- among them, hundreds of blocked roads and numerous downed power lines.