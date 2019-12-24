Island Harvest Organizes Toy Drive

Island Harvest Food Bank is distributing a thousand toys throughout Suffolk and Nassau Counties for the holiday season.

The Long Island-based food bank partnered with large-scale retailers for toy donations.

Randy Shubin Dresner, president of Island Harvest, says they’ve been collecting toys all year long.

"The toys are amazing, we have some incredible things we are going to be giving out and we know that this holiday there are going to be lots of children that are going to get great holiday gifts because of the generosity of our community.”

Island Harvest is also distributing food to its network of 400 community-based non-profits like soup kitchens, mental health centers and churches.