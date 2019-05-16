Inon's Zur's 'Into the Storm' Is A Gift For His Fans

By 14 minutes ago

As a newly-signed artist to Sony Masterworks, Inon Zur's first project is Into the Storm, an album of songs inspired by the fantasy world of his music for Dragon Age

As he told me, the album is dedicated to his fans, and they'll find the music on the album both welcoming and familiar.

The album features some of the amazing artists Inon has worked with over the years as a game composer, including Aeralie Brighton, Mimi Page, Aubrey Ashburn, Arielle, Viodance and Michelle Packman, May Claire La Plante, and Lisbeth Scott, as well as Tina Guo and Caroline Campbell, whose performances were captured in the music video for the title track:

The album will be released on June 7th, but it's available for pre-order now. 

Episode tracklist: 

Inon Zur: Dragon Age Origins: I Am The One (feat. Aubrey Ashburn)

Inon Zur, Mimi Page, Ian Nickus: Songs from the Tavern: Meneleya (performed by Inon Zur and Mimi Page)

Inon Zur: Into the Storm: Into the Storm (feat. Tina Guo, cello, Caroline Campbell, violin); Shelaya (feat. Aubrey Ashburn) and the City of Prague Philharmonic

Follow Inon on Twitter

Follow Kate on Twitter

Subscribe to Music Respawn in Apple Podcasts and Spotify!

Thanks to Dick Roberts for production assistance and Greg O'Connor-Read, Top Dollar PR

Tags: 
Music Respawn
Respawn
Kate Remington
Inon Zur
Into the Storm
Dragon Age
Fallout 76
Video Game Music
interview

Related Content

Music Respawn! Inon Zur Reunites With Friends In Syberia 3

By Apr 20, 2017
microids.com

After 13 years, Inon Zur reunites with some old friends and meets new ones, as the composer for Benoit Sokal's adventure game, Syberia 3! Heroine Kate Walker sets out on an epic journey to save the Youkal Tribe. Sokal said his inspiration for the Youkals is the nomadic Siberian and Mongolian tribes, which gave Inon plenty of musical ideas, as you'll hear in our conversation.

Syberia 3 releases in Europe on April 20th, and in North America on April 25th.

Music Respawn! Inon Zur's Music Soars With Eagles

By Nov 7, 2016
Ubisoft

Eagle Flight, Ubisoft's new Virtual Reality game, lets you soar as an eagle above a future Paris, populated only by animals. Inon Zur composed the score, which he told me presented some interesting challenges:

Laurence Chapman's Unique Music For An Unusual Journey In 'Heaven's Vault'

By May 9, 2019
inklestudios.com

Solving the mystery of a missing scholar and decrypting an ancient language are just two threads of the complex, open-world game,  Heaven's Vault, created by Inkle Studios.