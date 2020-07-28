Inmates Settle COVID Suit With Danbury Correctional Institute

Federal inmates in Connecticut have agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit that says prison officials didn’t do enough to protect them from COVID-19.

Four inmates at Danbury Correctional Institution filed the lawsuit in April. They said prison officials didn’t take a directive seriously that ordered them to send prisoners home when possible.

At least 89 inmates at the prison have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. And one inmate has died -- out of 101 in all federal prisons.

The settlement calls for the Bureau of Prisons to promptly identify inmates who are medically vulnerable and release them to home confinement.