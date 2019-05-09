Industrial Hemp Production Soon To Be Legal In Connecticut

The production of industrial hemp will soon be legal in Connecticut – after a considerable push from farmers. Governor Ned Lamont plans to sign the measure into law today.

The bill passed with unanimous support in both chambers of the General Assembly.

Proponents say it will create new opportunities for farmers and that hemp has thousands of uses, including medicinal.

“We’re absolutely thrilled this has been a priority for Governor Lamont. The growing, processing, and all of the products potentially available from hemp has been a focus of many Connecticut farmers. They’ve been looking forward to having this opportunity. You know, there’s been a lot of anticipation about this amongst our Connecticut farmers, and we’re interested to see how this is going to move forward in the state,” said Joan Nichols with the Connecticut Farm Bureau Association.

The farm bureau says an acre of hemp is worth between $37,000 and $150,000. The hemp growing season runs through late June.