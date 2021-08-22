Important Henri Info For Connecticut And Long Island

The lastest Emergency Information for Connecticut and Long Island ahead of Tropical Storm Henri

Need To Know

A Tropical Storm warning is posted for coastal Connecticut and Long Island. Storm surge warning are in effect for Long Island Sound and the South Shore of Long Island.

A voluntariy evacuation order is in place for vulnerable low-lying communities, including Fire Island off Long Island's South Shore and several blocks in New Haven, Connecticut. Ferries will be suspended indefintely Saturday night.

Service on some eastern branches of the Long Island Rail Road will be suspended at midnight.

Metro-North Railroad will suspend service on the New Haven line starting at 4 a.m. Sunday. The last train to run from New Haven before service is suspended will be the 11:35 p.m. train from Union Station, and the last train to run from Grand Central to New Haven will be at 1:53 a.m. Sunday.

In Connecticut, all public transit systems statewide, including trains, buses, and ferries, are planning to suspend operations by the very early hours of Sunday morning. These suspensions will likely last through at least Monday morning.

Governor Lamont has also banned empty tractor trailers, tandem trailers, and motorcycles from Interstate 95 starting at 11:00 am Sunday. This will be in effect until further notice.

On Long Island, report outages using 800-490-0075. During this storm, if necessary, PSEG Long Island may use an “enhancement” to their outage communications process. With this enhancement, customers contacting the call center early in the storm will receive a message that personnel are assessing conditions, rather than an estimated time of restoration. This change will allow crews to assess storm impact before issuing restoration times, and increase the accuracy of their communication with customers.

The CT PREPARES or AMERICAN RED CROSS EMERGENCY apps are available for Apple and Android devices. In Connecticut, report outages online, or by calling 800-286-2000.

7:00 AM EDT Tropical Storm #Henri Update: Tropical storm conditions continue to spread across portions of southern New England https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/citqF6dsNO

— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 22, 2021