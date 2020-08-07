'I'm Shocked' Lamont Questions The Delay In Getting Power Restored In Connecticut

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont says he is angry that it is taking so long for the state’s largest utility, Eversource, to restore electricity to customers.

Lamont spoke outside Westport Town Hall after touring the damage in the area.

“I am shocked that Eversource said we’ll try and give you a town by town breakout about how we are going to get your electricity resolved tomorrow. Tomorrow. You can’t tell us when my town will get electricity until tomorrow.”

Westport is one of many towns in Fairfield County where most homes and businesses have been without power since Tuesday.

Lamont told local officials there that he has ordered the state’s electricity regulator to investigate Eversouce’s response and hold its executives responsible.

Eversource says it is deploying an "army" of crews to get most people back on by Sunday, and everybody back on by Tuesday