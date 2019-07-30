If No Tolls, Then What?

Some say tolls in Connecticut are dead. But Governor Lamont hasn’t given up on them. But are tolls the only option? Other states have funded their transportation projects with infrastructure banks. We take the pulse on the possibility of tolls in Connecticut. Our guests:

Jim Cameron, founder, Commuter Action Group

Chris Perone, Connecticut state representative, D-Norwalk; member, Appropriati0ns Committee; chair, Transportation Committee; chief transportation financial officer, Connecticut House Democrats

Joe Pavona, former special advisor on public-private partnerships to former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder