Hundreds Of Thousands Lose Power As Isaias Slams Connecticut and Long Island

Connecticut and Long Island are recovering after Tropical Storm Isaias slammed into the region. The winds, which reached up to 80 miles-per-hour, knocked down trees and took down power lines.

Approximately 270-thousand customers lost power in Connecticut, with the hardest hit area being Fairfield County. On Long Island, approximately 370-thousand customers lost power, mostly in Nassau County.

There were tornado watches and warnings posted for the region, but as of now there are no confirmed reports of any.

Both Metro North and the Long Island Railroad suspended all service yesterday because of the storm.