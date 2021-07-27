Hundreds Of Connecticut Bank Employees To Be Laid Off As People's United Is Acquired

More than 700 employees of People's United Bank in Connecticut will lose their jobs when the lender is acquired by a New York bank.

Buffalo-based M&T Bank notified the Connecticut Labor Department that 747 positions in Connecticut will be eliminated. That includes 661 at People's Bridgeport headquarters. Another 42 people will be laid-off in the Hartford area.

M&T’s planned purchase of People's has received shareholder approval and now awaits federal approval.

The layoffs are expected to start in October.