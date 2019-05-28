How Marine Life Is Changing

Scientists say for the first time they’ve tracked a white shark in Long Island Sound. Researchers have recorded a resurgence of the seal population in our region. And a local aquarium is pushing a ban on plastic bags to help keep the waters clean. How is marine life changing in our area? Our guests:
- Greg Metzger, chief field coordinator, Shark Research and Education Program, South Fork Natural History Museum
- Dave Sigworth, associate director of communications, Maritime Aquarium
- Erica Cirino, Long Island native and global environmental reporter, Scientific American, VICE, The Atlantic, and guest researcher, Roskilde University, Denmark
- Robert DiGiovanni, founder and chief scientist, Atlantic Marine Conservation Society
- Aaron Virgin, vice president, Group for the East End