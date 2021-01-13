How Did Your Representatives Vote On Trump's Impeachment?

Here is the official record from the U.S. House floor on how representatives from New York and Connecticut acted on impeaching President Donald Trump for the second time in a year. The article of impeachment charges Trump with inciting last week's insurrection at the Capitol.

The final tally was 233-205 to impeach the president — 10 Republicans voted to impeach. WSHU has included transcriptions from representatives who spoke on the House floor.

Rep. John Larson (D-CT1) — Signaled “Yea” vote

Rep. Joe Courtney (D-CT2) — Signaled “Yea” vote

Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT3) — Signaled “Yea” vote

“On November 3, the American people voted overwhelmingly for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to serve as president and vice president of the United States. The country was about to enter a new era, with great hope for change. Yet, with a decisive mandate and majority, the president used untruthful claims to end the completion of the Constitutional process counting electoral votes, making Joe Biden president of the United States.

Not accepting the will of the American people, the president unleashed the most horrific violence that overwhelmed the security forces at this Capitol, which was overrun for the first time since 1812, putting the lives of so many at risk, a day of infamy. This impeachment will be viewed as a transcendent vote, where all will be judged.

Vote to impeach the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.”

Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT4) — Signaled “Yea” vote

“‘Search your soul, consider your oath.’ And I add four more words. Reflect on your legacy. Which way is history flowing right now? Will Donald Trump join the pantheon of Washington, Lincoln, Roosevelt and Reagan? Or will his 33% approval ratings and the condemnation of principled Republicans consign him to the heap of reviled demagogues with Joseph McCarthy and Andrew Johnson? Where he goes in history, you go in history! Unless today you make a stand.”

Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-CT5) — Signaled “Yea” vote

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY1) — Signaled “Nay” vote

“I am sickened and aggrieved by what we had to witness last Wednesday and call for investigation and prosecution to the fullest extent of the law, every single person who participated in the violence and loss of life in this Capitol building last Wednesday.”

“I, as a member, sit here listening to the entire debate, desperately need to better understand the two standards that are at play in this House.Why is it okay if a House Democrat calls for violence in the streets, but not if you’re a Republican? Why can a House Democrat be rewarded with a gavel and a chairmanship if they’re calling for physical confrontation of a Trump administration official, but they will be punished if they’re a Republican?”

“The double standards that we have seen time and time again, we all, I need to better understand what the rules are of this House. Why is it that a committee chairman can lie to the American public about having more than circumstantial evidence that the President colluded with the Russians in order to win the 2016 election, but of course, the Republicans can’t and wouldn’t lie to the American public about something like this? We need to better understand what these two standard are that are at play and to complete the record, because the House Democrats are here to make President Trump the first president to be impeached twice. So I’ll complete the record.”

First off, in the articles of impeachment, it’s written that the president gave a speech and he told his supporters to come here and that he incited this riot. One speaker after another, after another have repeated that in the article of impeachment, but we all know this was a preplanned attack. We all know that there [were] pipe bombs being discovered while the President was speaking. We all know the Capitol perimeter was being breached during the President’s speech. We know that this was pre-planned, and it started while the president was speaking. Why is that not in the articles of impeachment? Why is that not being incorporated into my colleagues’ remarks?”

“To complete the record, if you want to make the President the first President in the United States to be impeached twice, we’ll add something else to that. Thank you to the President for his efforts to defeat MS-13 in my district.”

“Thank you for the president to move the embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and recognize sovereignty in the Golan Heights and to take al-Baghdadi, to eliminate the ISIS caliphate, to have an economy this time last year that was stronger than I have remembered in my entire lifetime. Yet, we’ll complete the record. In all fairness, as the President leaves one week from today, let’s be honest about hte double standards that exist inside of this chamber and let’s alost be honest that this President--I yield back.”

Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY2) — Signaled “Nay” vote

Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY3) — Signaled “Yea” vote

Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-NY4) — Signaled “Yea” vote