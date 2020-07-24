Household Economics In The Time Of COVID-19

New York and Connecticut are moving closer to completely reopening their economies. But are household incomes feeling the shift?
Federal programs to help laid off workers are about to end. So are the holds placed on evictions for renters and mortgage grace periods granted to homeowners.
Meanwhile, emergency food services in our region say they’re busier than ever.
A conversation with guests:
- Andy Condon, director, Office of Research and Information, Connecticut Department of Labor
- Minerva Perez, executive director, Organización Latino-Americana (OLA) of Eastern Long Island
- Ian Wilder, executive director, Long Island Housing Services
- Paule Pachter, CEO, Long Island Cares
- Camille Seaberry, senior research associate, DataHaven