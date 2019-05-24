Honoring Memorial Day

By Editor 41 minutes ago
  • Aaron Schwartz / Pexels

In an old army foot locker, Connecticut historian Arnold Pritchard found a stash of letters his father wrote while serving in Europe during World War II. He turned them into a storytelling performance piece. Pritchard shares some of those letters in honor of Memorial Day. Also, veterans with the VFW of Connecticut talk about the future of their organization. Our guests: