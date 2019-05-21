Highway Tolls May Go Into Special Legislative Session

Connecticut Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz says lawmakers might not have time to consider a controversial highway toll bill before the state’s legislative session ends in June.

Aresimowicz says the highway toll legislation is too complicated for lawmakers to discuss with only two weeks left of regular session.

“This is the type of issue that I would like to get done before we adjourn. But I would not be opposed in coming back in special session too. It’s that important to the state.”

Aresomicz says federal approval might be needed to conclude certain aspects of the bill, including toll discounts for state residents.

“And that’s what the public wants to know, how much is going to be for a mile and where the gantries are going to be. It’s difficult to answer.”

Another complication is an alternative plan that was introduced by Republicans last week. It would prioritize borrowing to pay for transportation infrastructure.

Democrats don’t like it, and compromise seems out of the question.