The Highest Point In Rhode Island

  • Highpointers Stony Burk, Ruth Ann Heselbarth and Mick Dunn on the rock that marks Rhode Island's highest point.
    Davis Dunavin / WSHU

The highest point in Rhode Island isn’t very high. It’s more like a slight incline. But it was a tricky point to reach for many years. You can find it in a small clearing just off a state road – at a place called Jerimoth Hill.

Jerimoth Hill is now open to the public – and quite easy to access. You can find it off Route 101 in Foster, Rhode Island, a little less than a mile from the Connecticut border. The trail is open from sunup to sundown. You can learn more about the spot, and highpointing in general, on the Highpointers Club website.

