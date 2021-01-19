High Profile MS-13 Gang Members Targeted In Round Of U.S. Indictments

Federal prosecutors on Long Island say 14 of the world’s highest ranking gang members of MS-13 were indicted for the wave of violence in 2016 and 2017.

Most of those indicted are already in jail in El Salvador from where they coordinated attacks mostly against Salvadorian officials, but also here on Long Island.

According to the indictment, the coordinated campaign of violence was in retaliation the U.S. pressuring the Salvadoran government to end their truce with the gang leaders.

The trial will take place on Long Island. The U.S. Attorney’s office says they are exploring the possibility of extradition with the government of El Salvador.