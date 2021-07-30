Harvard Study Reveals Pandemic's Effect On Young Children

There's new evidence of the toll the pandemic has taken on young children. More than half of early educators in a new Harvard Graduate School of Education survey said they saw the behaviors of young kids change.

Kids showed increased anxiety, temper tantrums, aggression and sadness, according to the survey. But about 1 in 5 saw positive changes: like more independence and excitement.

Harvard professor Stephanie Jones co-led the research.

"If we don't pay attention to children's emotion regulation, to their behavior, to their social skills, we might struggle more in the academic domain," Jones said.

Jones said supportive relationships with adults will help kids recover.

The survey involved about 1,400 parents and guardians.